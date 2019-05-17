Semaine 20
Poly-sons
vendredi 17 mai à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Drytown project : Hurry up / The Rolling Stones : Start me up / The Beach Boys : When I grow up / Serge REGGIANI : Quand je serai vieux j's'rai chanteur / François BÉRANGER : Le vieux / The Band : The night they drove old dixie town / Blues all'alba de Giorgo GASLINI extrait de la bande originale du film La notte de Michelangelo ANTONIONI.
