Semaine 21

Poly-sons

vendredi 24 mai à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Poly-sons

Jerry Lee Lewis "I'm feeling sorry" - Brenda Lee "I'm sorry" - Muddy Waters "I just to make love to you" - Spencer Davis Group "Im a man" - Yves Montand "J'aime t'embrasser" - Simple Minds "Let there be love" - Puccini "Madame Butterfly (final) "

Tous les vendredis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque vendredi à 20h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes