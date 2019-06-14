Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiquePoly-sonsSemaine 24

Semaine 24

Poly-sons

vendredi 14 juin à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Poly-sons

Carl Perkins "glad all over" - Gladys Knight and the Pips "I heard it through the gravepine" - Creedence Clearwater Reevival "I heard it through the gravepine" - Christophe Maé "la rumeur" - Christophe et Alan Vega "Tangerine" - Suicide "ghost rider"

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les vendredis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque vendredi à 20h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes