Semaine 24
Poly-sons
vendredi 14 juin à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Carl Perkins "glad all over" - Gladys Knight and the Pips "I heard it through the gravepine" - Creedence Clearwater Reevival "I heard it through the gravepine" - Christophe Maé "la rumeur" - Christophe et Alan Vega "Tangerine" - Suicide "ghost rider"
Les dernières émissions
vendredi 31 mai
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 22
Ouverture de Leonord de BEETHOVEN / Léo FERRÉ : Mo...
vendredi 24 mai
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 21
Jerry Lee Lewis "I'm feeling sorry" - Brenda Lee "...
vendredi 17 mai
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 20
Drytown project : Hurry up / The Rolling Stones : ...