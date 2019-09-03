Semaine 36
Poly-sons
mardi 3 septembre à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
La Monte Young "trio for strings" - Felice Giardini "string trio op 17" - Montand "trois petites notes de musique" - Errol Garner Trio "Caravan" - Oscar Peterson Trio "sweet Georgia Brown"
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 31 août
11h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 35
Beethoven "Lettre à Elise" - Joe Cocker "Do the le...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 21 août
11h30
Poly-sons
Semaine 34
Ben E King "Stand by me" - Four Tops " in the shad...
-
Diffusion
samedi 17 août
11h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 33
Cat Stevens "My lady d'Arbanville" - Beatles "Lady...