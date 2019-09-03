Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiquePoly-sonsSemaine 36

Semaine 36

Poly-sons

mardi 3 septembre à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Poly-sons

La Monte Young "trio for strings" - Felice Giardini "string trio op 17" - Montand "trois petites notes de musique" - Errol Garner Trio "Caravan" - Oscar Peterson Trio "sweet Georgia Brown"

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque mardi à 20h00 et chaque dimanche à 17h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes