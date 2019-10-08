Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiquePoly-sonsSemaine 41

Semaine 41

Poly-sons

mardi 8 octobre à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Poly-sons

Grieg "Holberg Suite for strings,2. Sarabande" - Johnny Hallyday "Oh! ma jolie Sarah" - Sean Kingston "beautiful girls" - Rolling Stones "some girls" - France Gall "laisse tomber les filles" - Beach Boys "California girls" - Laurent Voulzy "Rockollection" - Little Eva "the locomotion"

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque mardi à 20h00 et chaque dimanche à 17h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes