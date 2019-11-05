Semaine 45
Poly-sons
mardi 5 novembre à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Steppenwolf "Magic carpet ride" "Disappointment number" - Beatles "Magical mystery tour" - Queen "a kind of magic" - Santana "Black magic woman"
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 22 octobre
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 43
Tamikrest "Outamachek" - Dutronc "Hymne à l'amour ...
-
Diffusion
mardi 15 octobre
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 42
Steve Miller Band "come on in my kitchen" - Yves M...
-
Diffusion
mardi 8 octobre
20h00
Poly-sons
Semaine 41
Grieg "Holberg Suite for strings,2. Sarabande" - J...