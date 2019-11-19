Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiquePoly-sonsSemaine 47

Semaine 47

Poly-sons

mardi 19 novembre à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Poly-sons

Rodrigo Giuliani Brouwer : Concerto n°1 opus 30 / Chanson titre du film Johnny Guitar / The Beatles : While my guitar gently weeps / Charles Aznavour : Les 2 guitares / Angelo Debarre : Manoir de mes rêves / Van Halen : Dreams / Orelsan : Rêves bizarres.

00:00

00:00

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque mardi à 20h00 et chaque dimanche à 17h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes