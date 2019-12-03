Semaine 49
Poly-sons
mardi 3 décembre à 20h00
Durée émission : 30 min
Aziza Brahim "Lagi" - Balavoine "L'Aziza" - The Clash "Rock the Casbah" - Bill Haley and the Comets "Rock around the clock" - Léo Férré "avec le temps" - Rolling Stones "time is on my side" - Françoise Hardy "le temps de l'amour" - The Shadows "apache"
