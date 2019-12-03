Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiquePoly-sonsSemaine 49

Semaine 49

Poly-sons

mardi 3 décembre à 20h00

Durée émission : 30 min

Poly-sons

Aziza Brahim "Lagi" - Balavoine "L'Aziza" - The Clash "Rock the Casbah" - Bill Haley and the Comets "Rock around the clock" - Léo Férré "avec le temps" - Rolling Stones "time is on my side" - Françoise Hardy "le temps de l'amour" - The Shadows "apache"

Tous les mardis à 20h00

Retrouvez chaque mardi à 20h00 et chaque dimanche à 17h00 Pierre MARGERIE avec son émission musicale en forme de poupées gigognes