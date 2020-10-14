Snap & Shake - 14 octobre 2020 à 19:30
Présentée par Mimi Jazz
Snap & Shake
mercredi 14 octobre à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mercredi 10 juin
11h30
Snap & Shake
Snap and shake #10, Les duos insolites
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 13 mai
11h30
Snap & Shake
Snap and shake #12. Spécial reprises
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 8 avril
11h30
Snap & Shake
Snap and shake #13. Duos insolites
Avec l'application mobile RCF, écoutez en direct l...