Snap & Shake - 14 octobre 2020 à 19:30

mercredi 14 octobre à 19h30

Durée émission : 25 min

Tous les deuxièmes mercredi du mois à 19h30

Snap & shake, une émission Jazz et Gospel pour découvrir et apprécier différents styles de musique Jazz et Gospel à travers le temps et l'espace toutes générations confondues: Franck Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Bublé en passant par les origines du Gospel.

Mimi Jazz