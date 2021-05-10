Soyons folk - 10 mai 2021 à 15:00
Présentée par Eric Cooper
Soyons folk
lundi 10 mai à 15h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Les dernières émissions
lundi 12 avril
15h00
Soyons folk
L'album "The Laughing Apple" de Cat Stevens
"The Laughing Appel" (La Pomme qui rit) boucle la ...
lundi 29 mars
15h00
Soyons folk
"Time and Place" de Georges Jackson
Time and Place est le premier album du violoneux n...
lundi 22 mars
15h00
Soyons folk
Découvrir "Narrowing The Gap" d'Amanda Cook
Narrowing The Gap est le troisième album complet d...