Soyons folk - 15 février 2021 à 15:00
Présentée par Eric Cooper
Soyons folk
lundi 15 février à 15h00
Durée émission : 60 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 18 janvier
15h00
Soyons folk
L'album "The Laughing Apple" de Cat Stevens
"The Laughing Appel" (La Pomme qui rit) boucle la ...
-
Diffusion
lundi 11 janvier
15h00
Soyons folk
L'album "Macalla" du groupe Clannad
Macalla est le 9eme album du groupe Clannad. Il s'...
-
Diffusion
lundi 4 janvier
15h00
Soyons folk
Découvrez le 1er album de Lillyanne McCool « Back To The Ozarks »
Lillyanne McCool est musicienne, chanteuse et comp...