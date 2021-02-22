Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueSoyons folkSoyons folk - 22 février 2021 à 15:00

Soyons folk - 22 février 2021 à 15:00

Soyons folk

lundi 22 février à 15h00

Durée émission : 60 min

Tous les lundis et dimanches à 15h00

Cette émission a pour but de faire connaitre les différentes facettes de la musique folk. Ou plutôt "des" musiques folks. Ce genre musical, en effet, englobe d’une façon non officielle des styles variés tels que le Bluegrass, l’Americana, la country…Ces musiques sont transmises grâce à la tradition orale et donc évoluent et se mélangent sans tenir compte des frontières. La plupart des instruments utilisés par les artistes « folk » sont « portables » comme la guitare, le violon, l’accordéon, le banjo, la mandoline, l’harmonica, la contrebasse, la guimbarde, la flute…

Eric Cooper

Issu des radios libres des années 80, Eric aime nous replonger dans l'ambiance de ces années où l'on faisait la radio avec 2 bouts de ficelles. Aujourd'hui, Eric est le petit homme vert à RCF Liège, il réalise chaque semaine une émission consacrée à l'environnement. Nous le retrouvons aussi chaque jour dans l'émission d'infos-culture "Le 20 minutes" à 13h10 et 18h10.