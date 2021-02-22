Soyons folk - 22 février 2021 à 15:00

Tous les lundis et dimanches à 15h00

Cette émission a pour but de faire connaitre les différentes facettes de la musique folk. Ou plutôt "des" musiques folks. Ce genre musical, en effet, englobe d’une façon non officielle des styles variés tels que le Bluegrass, l’Americana, la country…Ces musiques sont transmises grâce à la tradition orale et donc évoluent et se mélangent sans tenir compte des frontières. La plupart des instruments utilisés par les artistes « folk » sont « portables » comme la guitare, le violon, l’accordéon, le banjo, la mandoline, l’harmonica, la contrebasse, la guimbarde, la flute…