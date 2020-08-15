Stomp'in at the Savoy - 15 août 2020 à 17:30
Présentée par Jean-François Gojon
Stomp'in at the Savoy
samedi 15 août à 17h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
samedi 18 juillet
17h30
Stomp'in at the Savoy
100% LIVE : Jamie DAVIS
Le festival de Jazz du château de Clermont-en-Gene...
-
Diffusion
samedi 11 juillet
17h30
Stomp'in at the Savoy
100% LIVE : Jean-Jacques MILTEAU
Le festival de Jazz du château de Clermont-en-Gene...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 3 juillet
19h30
Stomp'in at the Savoy
Emission du 3 juillet 2020