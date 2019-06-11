Surf Music - 11 juin 2019 à 19:15
Présentée par Bertrand Degodet
Surf Music
mardi 11 juin à 19h15
Durée émission : 12 min
Les dernières émissions
-
mardi 7 mai
19h15
Surf Music
PINK FLOYD "Another brick in the wall - part II"
En 1979, Pink Floyd , groupe emblématique du rock ...
-
mardi 2 avril
19h15
Surf Music
U2 "With or without you"
En 1987, le groupe irlandais U2 sortait un album, ...
-
mardi 26 mars
19h15
Surf Music
THE KINKS "You really got me"
En 1964, un groupe britannique à peu près inconnu ...