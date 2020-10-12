Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueOh Happy Day !Thème et variations : Joshua Fit The Battle Of Jericho

Thème et variations : Joshua Fit The Battle Of Jericho

Présentée par UA-133712

Oh Happy Day !

lundi 12 octobre à 12h00

Durée émission : 29 min

Oh Happy Day !

Sujet : Thème et Variations : Jericho.

CORINTHIAN TEMPLE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST RADIO CHOIR
Take The Lord Along With You (3'36)
(LP) "Corinthian Temple COGIC Radio Choir-Long Way", Savoy SGL 14703 (US, 1983).

DEEP RIVER PLANTATION SINGERS
Josua Fit The Battle Of Jericho (2'42)
(CD) "Jubilee Gospel Team/Deep River Plantation Singers", Document DOCD-5519 (Autriche,1997).

SISTER THARPE/TUXEDO JAZZ BAND
Josua Fit The Battle Of Jericho (3'40)
(CD) Sister Rosetta Tharpe-Live In Paris, 1964, France's Concert/Esoldun INA FCD 118 (F, 1988).

RAMSEY LEWIS
Walls of Jericho (3'17)
(CD) Ramsey Lewis Trio-Consider The Source, Chess GRP 18062 (EU, 1995).

JACKIE MITTOO AND ERNEST RANGLIN
Jericho Skank (2'59)
(CD) "Studio One Scorcher/Instrumentals", Soul Jazz Records (UK).

GRANT GREEN
Josua Fit The Battle Of Jericho (8'00)
(CD) "Grant Green-Feelin' The Spirit", Blue Note 7243 8 64471 2 8 (US, 2005).

L'émission

Le dimanche à 20h

Le présentateur

François-Xavier Moulé

Mordu de radio depuis toujours, François-Xavier Moulé présente depuis 1994 sur RCF une émission musicale Gospel et Soul. Angliciste de formation, il mène des recherches sur les manifestations de la culture africaine-américaine, musique, cinéma, théâtre et littérature. Son credo: éveiller la curiosité, surprendre, partager avec passion. 