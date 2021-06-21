TIm Hicks / Campfire troubadour
Présentée par Philippe Caux "Flep" CC-6714
Only Country
lundi 21 juin à 19h30
Durée émission : 25 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
lundi 14 juin
19h30
Only Country
New songs from Moore, Chesnutt, Wallace and Turner
Diffusion
lundi 7 juin
19h30
Only Country
Tracy Lawrence / Hindsight 2020 Vol 1 : Stairway to heaven, highway to hell
Diffusion
lundi 31 mai
19h30
Only Country
Brandi Colt / Appalachian hearts
