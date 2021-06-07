Tracy Lawrence / Hindsight 2020 Vol 1 : Stairway to heaven, highway to hell
Présentée par Philippe Caux "Flep" CC-5594
Only country
lundi 7 juin à 19h30
Durée émission : 30 min
Les dernières émissions
lundi 31 mai
19h30
Only country
Brandi Colt / Appalachian hearts
lundi 17 mai
19h30
Only country
Marc Miner/ Smile when you're wasted
lundi 10 mai
19h30
Only country
The Cornell Hurd Band / Rockets, romance and the rythm of the road
