Le choix de notre invité pour ce 5e dimanche de Pâques :
Cantate Domino, introït grégorien et Chantez au Seigneur*
*Paroles : AELF Musique : Arnaud Peruta Editions : L'Echelle de Jacob
Présentée par Fabien Barxell RN-559
Un dimanche, un chant
samedi 1 mai à 17h00
Durée émission : 10 min
Arnaud Peruta, compositeur, est l'invité de Fabien Barxell pour ce mois de mai
