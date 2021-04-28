Un dimanche, un chant

Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueUn dimanche, un chantUn dimanche, un chant

Présentée par RN-559

samedi 1 mai à 17h00

Durée émission : 10 min

Arnaud Peruta, compositeur, est l'invité de Fabien Barxell pour ce mois de mai

Le choix de notre invité pour ce 5e dimanche de Pâques :

Cantate Domino, introït grégorien et Chantez au Seigneur*
*Paroles : AELF   Musique : Arnaud Peruta   Editions : L'Echelle de Jacob

