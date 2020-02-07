Un tour d'Europe à tous chœurs

Liste des musiques diffusées pendant l'émission :

Giacomo Antonio PERTI

La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : carlo sposo.

Maria Cristina Kiehr, Valerio Contaldo.

Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.

Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)

Giacomo Antonio PERTI

La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : Nascerà, porterà. Valerio Contaldo.

Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.

Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)

Giacomo Antonio PERTI

La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : Più si avanza.

Lucile Richardot. Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.

Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)

Giacomo Antonio PERTI

La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : Più si avanza.

Stephan McLeod. Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.

Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)

Jean-François DANDRIEU

Magnificat du troisième ton en la mineur : dialogue final.

Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.

Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)

Carlo Donato COSSONI

Dixit Dominus.

Vokalensemble Novantiqua Bern, Kesselberg ensemble. Bernhard Pfammatter & Ilze Grudule, direction.

Solo Musica SM 326 (2019)

Carlo Donato COSSONI

Magnificat.

Vokalensemble Novantiqua Bern, Kesselberg ensemble. Bernhard Pfammatter & Ilze Grudule, direction.

Solo Musica SM 326 (2019)

Jean-François DANDRIEU

Carillon ou cloches.

Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.

Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)

Georg Friedrich HANDEL

Messiah : And the glory of the Lord.

La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.

AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)

Georg Friedrich HANDEL

Messiah : There were shepherds abiding in the field.

Rachel Redmond, soprano. La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.

AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)

Georg Friedrich HANDEL

Messiah : And the angel said unto them.

Rachel Redmond, soprano. La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.

AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)

Georg Friedrich HANDEL

Messiah : And suddenly there was with the angel.

Rachel Redmond, soprano. La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.

AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)

Georg Friedrich HANDEL

Messiah : Glory to Lord.

La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.

AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)

Georg Friedrich HANDEL

Messiah : Worthy is the Lamb that was slain.

La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.

AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)

Jean-François DANDRIEU

A la venue de Noël.

Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.

Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)

Jean-François DANDRIEU

Offertoire pour le jour de Pâques ""O fili et filiae.

Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.

Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)