Un tour d'Europe à tous chœurs

Liste des musiques diffusées pendant l'émission :
Giacomo Antonio PERTI
La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : carlo sposo.
Maria Cristina Kiehr, Valerio Contaldo.
Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.
Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)
Giacomo Antonio PERTI
La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : Nascerà, porterà. Valerio Contaldo.
Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.
Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)
Giacomo Antonio PERTI
La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : Più si avanza.
Lucile Richardot. Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.
Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)
Giacomo Antonio PERTI
La lingua profetica del taumaturgo di Paola, san Francesco : Più si avanza.
Stephan McLeod. Concerto Soave. Jean-Marc Aymes, clavecin, orgue et direction.
Lanvellec Éditions LE00002 (2019)
Jean-François DANDRIEU
Magnificat du troisième ton en la mineur : dialogue final.
Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.
Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)
Carlo Donato COSSONI
Dixit Dominus.
Vokalensemble Novantiqua Bern, Kesselberg ensemble. Bernhard Pfammatter & Ilze Grudule, direction.
Solo Musica SM 326 (2019)
Carlo Donato COSSONI
Magnificat.
Vokalensemble Novantiqua Bern, Kesselberg ensemble. Bernhard Pfammatter & Ilze Grudule, direction.
Solo Musica SM 326 (2019)
Jean-François DANDRIEU
Carillon ou cloches.
Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.
Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)
Georg Friedrich HANDEL
Messiah : And the glory of the Lord.
La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.
AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)
Georg Friedrich HANDEL
Messiah : There were shepherds abiding in the field.
Rachel Redmond, soprano. La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.
AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)
Georg Friedrich HANDEL
Messiah : And the angel said unto them.
Rachel Redmond, soprano. La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.
AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)
Georg Friedrich HANDEL
Messiah : And suddenly there was with the angel.
Rachel Redmond, soprano. La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.
AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)
Georg Friedrich HANDEL
Messiah : Glory to Lord.
La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.
AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)
Georg Friedrich HANDEL
Messiah : Worthy is the Lamb that was slain.
La Capella Reial de Catalunya; Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, direction.
AliaVox AVSA9936 (2019)
Jean-François DANDRIEU
A la venue de Noël.
Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.
Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)
Jean-François DANDRIEU
Offertoire pour le jour de Pâques ""O fili et filiae.
Jean-Baptiste Robin, orgue.
Château de Versailles CVS 023 (2019)