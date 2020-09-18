Vous êtes ici : AccueilMusiqueL'Échappée belle en musiqueUne sélection de nouveautés

Une sélection de nouveautés

Présentée par , UA-138080

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

L'Échappée belle en musique

vendredi 18 septembre à 14h00

Durée émission : 55 min

L'Échappée belle en musique

© philippe soler 2020

Pour ce dernier numéro de la semaine Jacques Nouvier nous propose une sélection de nouveautés discographiques

00:00

00:00

Giovanni PERGOLESI
Stabat Mater (le début, Stabat Mater dolorosa)
Sandrine Piau, soprano et Christopher Lowrey, contre-ténor
Les Talens lyriques, dir. Christophe Rousset
Alpha (2020)

Giovanni PERGOLESI
Stabat Mater (Fac ut portem Christi mortem,  -Du Christ, fais-moi porter la mort-)
Sandrine Piau, soprano et Christopher Lowrey, contre-ténor
Les Talens lyriques, dir. Christophe Rousset
Alpha (2020)

Leonardo LEO
Beatus Vir
Christopher Lowrey, contre-ténor
Les Talens lyriques, dir. Christophe Rousset
Alpha (2020)

Jean-Sébastien BACH
2ème suite anglaise, BWV 807
Paolo Zanzu, clavecin
Musica ficta (2020)

Antonio DRAGHI
Il Prometeo
Divers solistes
Cappella Mediterranea
Chœur de chambre de Namur, dir. Leonardo Garcia Alarcon
Alpha (2020)

Sergei RACHMANINOV
Prélude n°5 pour piano
Svjatoslav Richter, piano
Profil-Hänssler (2020)

Sergei PROKOFIEV
Derrière la colline (mélodie)
Nina Dorliac, soprano et Svjatoslav Richter, piano
Profil-Hänssler (2020)

Sergei PROKOFIEV
7ème sonate : finale "precipitato"
Svjatoslav Richter, piano
Profil-Hänssler (2020)

Sergei RACHMANINOV
Etudes tableaux°1 et 2 de l'opus 33
Alberto Ferro, piano
Muso (2020)

Sergei RACHMANINOV
Etude tableau n°9 de l'opus 39
Alberto Ferro, piano
Muso (2020)

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 14h et 23h

Tous les jours sur RCF entre 14h et 15h, c'est toute une équipe de mélomanes passionnés qui vous proposent des œuvres connues ou à découvrir, grâce à des nouveautés et des versions de référence. Dans cette émission également, des interviews, des annonces de concerts et tout ce qui fait l’actualité de la musique classique. Une émission présentée par Bruno Fumat. Indicatif de l'émission :Antonio VIVALDI (1678-1741) : album « Vivaldi X 2 ». Concerto pour violon et violoncelle en la mineur RV546 (3ème mouvement, Allegro). La Sérénissima – direction/violon: Adrian Chandler (AVIE 2018).

Les présentateurs

Jacques Nouvier

Jacques a commencé à « Radio Fourvière » dès 1982, pensant ne venir que quelques mois pour renforcer l’équipe « musique classique ». Mais il a pris le virus de la radio ! Depuis 2009, date où il a cessé ses activités d’ingénieur, il coordonne plusieurs émissions de musique classique sur RCF, dont « l’échappée belle en musique ». 

Bruno Fumat

Arrivé de Saint-Etienne en 1995, Bruno a animé au fil du temps la plupart des moments de la journée sur RCF. Depuis 2008 il est aux commandes des matinales du week-end. Arrivé par hasard en radio à l’âge de 16 ans, il reste marqué par les belles rencontres qu’il a fait au long des années à l’antenne.  