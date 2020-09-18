Une sélection de nouveautés

Du lundi au vendredi à 14h et 23h

Tous les jours sur RCF entre 14h et 15h, c'est toute une équipe de mélomanes passionnés qui vous proposent des œuvres connues ou à découvrir, grâce à des nouveautés et des versions de référence. Dans cette émission également, des interviews, des annonces de concerts et tout ce qui fait l’actualité de la musique classique. Une émission présentée par Bruno Fumat. Indicatif de l'émission :Antonio VIVALDI (1678-1741) : album « Vivaldi X 2 ». Concerto pour violon et violoncelle en la mineur RV546 (3ème mouvement, Allegro). La Sérénissima – direction/violon: Adrian Chandler (AVIE 2018).