Une sélection de nouveautés

Giovanni PERGOLESI
Stabat Mater (le début, Stabat Mater dolorosa)
Sandrine Piau, soprano et Christopher Lowrey, contre-ténor
Les Talens lyriques, dir. Christophe Rousset
Alpha (2020)
Giovanni PERGOLESI
Stabat Mater (Fac ut portem Christi mortem, -Du Christ, fais-moi porter la mort-)
Sandrine Piau, soprano et Christopher Lowrey, contre-ténor
Les Talens lyriques, dir. Christophe Rousset
Alpha (2020)
Leonardo LEO
Beatus Vir
Christopher Lowrey, contre-ténor
Les Talens lyriques, dir. Christophe Rousset
Alpha (2020)
Jean-Sébastien BACH
2ème suite anglaise, BWV 807
Paolo Zanzu, clavecin
Musica ficta (2020)
Antonio DRAGHI
Il Prometeo
Divers solistes
Cappella Mediterranea
Chœur de chambre de Namur, dir. Leonardo Garcia Alarcon
Alpha (2020)
Sergei RACHMANINOV
Prélude n°5 pour piano
Svjatoslav Richter, piano
Profil-Hänssler (2020)
Sergei PROKOFIEV
Derrière la colline (mélodie)
Nina Dorliac, soprano et Svjatoslav Richter, piano
Profil-Hänssler (2020)
Sergei PROKOFIEV
7ème sonate : finale "precipitato"
Svjatoslav Richter, piano
Profil-Hänssler (2020)
Sergei RACHMANINOV
Etudes tableaux°1 et 2 de l'opus 33
Alberto Ferro, piano
Muso (2020)
Sergei RACHMANINOV
Etude tableau n°9 de l'opus 39
Alberto Ferro, piano
Muso (2020)