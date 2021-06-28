Victory ! La victoire en chantant... le Gospel
Présentée par François-Xavier Moulé LM-6416
Oh Happy Day !
lundi 28 juin à 12h00
Durée émission : 29 min
Cette semaine dans Oh Happy Day, François-Xavier nous propose de célébrer la victoire, toute sortes de victoires, victoire sur un adversaire, victoire personnelle dans la bataille livrée contre de vieux démons, et victoire du croyant qui proclame avec fierté le nom du Seigneur ! La Victoire en chantant... le Gospel, c'est dans Oh Happy Day cette semaine, sur RCF, et nulle part ailleurs !
La playlist :
INEZ ANDREWS
I'm Going Away (2'58)
(LP) ''Inez Andrews-Letter To Jesus'', Songbird SBLP 201 (US, 1966).
CHICAGO MASS CHOIR
Victory In Praising God (4'43)
(CD) ''Chicago Mass Choir-He That Believeth'', Light Records/MCA MCD 80013 (Eu, 1992).
VOICES OF VICTORY
I'm So Glad Jesus Lifted Me (3'14)
(LP) ''Voices of Victory'', Choir CHLP 1001 (US, 1954).
WILLIAM SMITH JR. & THE RENEWED VOICES FOR CHRIST
Victory In The Praise (4'50)
(CD) "William Smith & Renewed Voices For Christ-Just For You And Me", RVFC7188 (US, 2002).
THE VICTORY GOSPEL SINGERS
Sanctuary (3'53)
(CD) ''Victory Gospel Singers-Nobody Knows'', Ebony EGCD 2012 (Suisse, 2006).
REV. JAMES MOORE
Victory Shall Be Mine (6'17)
(CD) ''Rev. James Moore-Live at Jackson State University'', Malaco MCD 6018 (US, 1995).
