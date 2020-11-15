Vous êtes ici : AccueilPortraitsSem' ta paroleBachir Akrad

Bachir Akrad

Présentée par

dimanche 15 novembre à 10h15

Durée émission : 15 min

Il a découvert l'Alsace après avoir grandi à Casablanca au Maroc. Il raconte son parcours...

le dimanche à 10h15

Le présentateur

Laurent Hickel