Et alors? - 14 septembre 2020 à 12:03
Présentée par Brigitte Ullens
Et alors?
lundi 14 septembre à 12h03
Durée émission : 27 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 30 juin
12h05
Et alors?
Virginie Dhellemmes de l'IFF Europe
IFF Europe est un institut de formation, créé il y...
-
Diffusion
mardi 9 juin
12h05
Et alors?
1, 2, 3 HOPE, LOVE, LIFE for PEACE avec Soumaya Hallak
La soprano belgo-suisse nous présente le projet 1,...
-
Diffusion
mardi 19 mai
12h05
Et alors?
Sylvie Germain
Née en 1954 à Châteauroux Sylvie Germain construi...