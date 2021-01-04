Vous êtes ici : AccueilPortraitsEt alors?Et alors? - 4 janvier 2021 à 12:03

Et alors? - 4 janvier 2021 à 12:03

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Et alors?

lundi 4 janvier à 12h03

Durée émission : 27 min

Et alors?

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Toutes les deux semaines, les lundis à 12h et 18h30

Brigitte Ullens nous propose un témoignage de vie et de foi.

Le présentateur

Brigitte Ullens

Maman de trois enfants, Brigitte a créé et dirige la société "Intuition" spécialisée en organisation et decoration d événements de qualité pour sociétés et privés. Tous les 15 jours, elle nous présente le témoignage d'une personnalité de chez nous.