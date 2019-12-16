Vous êtes ici : AccueilPortraitsRENCONTRE AVECIsabelle Le Boulanger

Isabelle Le Boulanger

Présentée par ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

RENCONTRE AVEC

lundi 16 décembre à 11h00

Durée émission : 28 min

RENCONTRE AVEC

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 11h00

Laissez vous guider au fil des rencontres avec des hommes et femmes du département investis dans la vie sociale, culturelle, sportive...

Les présentateurs

Arnaud Wassmer

Dominique CHAPRON