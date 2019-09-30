RENCONTRE AVEC - 30 septembre 2019 à 11:00
Présentée par Sophie FORTIN, Anne GIRAULT, Arnaud Wassmer, Dominique CHAPRON, Thomas DULLIN
RENCONTRE AVEC
lundi 30 septembre à 11h00
Durée émission : 28 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 2 septembre
11h00
RENCONTRE AVEC
Philippe Delorme Secrétaire général de l'enseignement catholique
Rencontre avec le nouveau Secrétaire général de l'...
-
Diffusion
lundi 17 juin
11h00
RENCONTRE AVEC
Gaëtan Lormel
Le diocèse de Saint-Brieuc comptera bientôt, dans ...
-
Diffusion
lundi 27 mai
11h00
RENCONTRE AVEC
Florian Mazel pour Chevaliers, Moines et Paysans
Arnaud Wassmer reçoit l'historien Florian Mazel po...