Star à l'affiche - 3 décembre 2019 à 11:30

Star à l'affiche

mardi 3 décembre à 11h30

Durée émission : 26 min

Star à l'affiche

Rendez-vous musical animé par Emmanuel Gérard qui retrace en chansons 50 années de variétés françaises et internationales ! Retrouvez la playlist d'Emmanuel sur Youtube

Animateur historique de Radio Jérico depuis son ouverture sur les ondes, Emmanuel est un passionné de musiques qu'il prend plaisir à partager à l'antenne avec plusieurs rendez-vous musicaux qui font le bonheur des auditeurs mélomanes. Depuis la rentrée 2015/16, Emmanuel nous fait  voyager à travers les plus grands tubes de variétés francaises et internationales dans "Playlist, tous les mercredis soir à 19h30 !