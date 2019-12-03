Star à l'affiche - 3 décembre 2019 à 11:30
Présentée par Emmanuel Gérard
Star à l'affiche
mardi 3 décembre à 11h30
Durée émission : 26 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 5 novembre
11h30
Star à l'affiche
Star à l'affiche - Claude François...
Les plus grands tubes de Claude François, Michael ...
-
Diffusion
mardi 29 octobre
11h30
Star à l'affiche
Star à l'affiche - émission du 29 octobre 2019
Les plus grands tubes de Michel Polnareff, Vincent...
-
Diffusion
mardi 22 octobre
11h30
Star à l'affiche
Star à l'affiche - Michel Polnareff
Les plus grands tubes de Michel Polnareff, Vincent...