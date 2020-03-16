Vous êtes ici : AccueilCultureCouleurs folkSylvain Lhotte & Floor Dankers - Ronan Le Bars Group

Sylvain Lhotte & Floor Dankers - Ronan Le Bars Group

lundi 16 mars à 20h00

Durée émission : 26 min

Cette semaine dans ' Couleurs Folk!': Sylvain Lhotte & Floor Dankers - Ronan Le Bars Group - Lina Bellard - Julia Demaugé Bost - Bernard Benoït & Yann Benoist - Capercaillie - Bogha.

L'émission

2me et 3me lundi du mois à 20h et samedi suivant 10h30

L'actualité des musiques celtiques avec des albums coups de cœur, interviews, et agenda des concerts. Réécoutez le meilleur de Couleurs Folk sur Soundcloud.

Le présentateur

Eric Pérennec