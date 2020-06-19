Texte : Feleu è kohabitachon (Soleil et cohabitation)
Présentée par La Beda a Réné
Et si l'on parlait Patois ?
dimanche 21 juin à 12h15
Durée émission : 12 min
Les dernières émissions
Diffusion
dimanche 14 juin
12h15
Et si l'on parlait Patois ?
Texte : Ntra têra z'è brove (Notre terre est belle)
Diffusion
dimanche 7 juin
11h45
Et si l'on parlait Patois ?
Texte : L'shapé flori (Le chapeau fleuri)
Diffusion
mardi 17 mars
19h15
Et si l'on parlait Patois ?
Konversachon : Coronavirus - météo - Au revoir Jeannine