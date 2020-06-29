Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinale17 objectifs pour demain17 objectifs pour demain

17 objectifs pour demain

17 objectifs pour demain

lundi 29 juin à 12h31

Durée émission : 3 min

17 objectifs pour demain

Il n'y aura pas de chronique de Patrick Lonchampt cette semaine.

 

L'émission

Tous les lundis à 7h20 dans la matinale et à 12h31 dans Ca fait du bien.

Tous les lundis à 7h20 Patrick Lonchampt vous présentera toute l'actualité des 17 objectifs de développement durable inscrit à l'agenda 2030 de l'ONU

Le présentateur

Patrick Lonchampt

Présentateur de l'Eco des Solutions.