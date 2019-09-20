Evangile Luc (8, 1-3)
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
vendredi 20 septembre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Chant final
Vrai Dieu Né Du Vrai Dieu - Marie-Louise Valentin/H. Bourel
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 16 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (7, 1-10)
Chant Final Ma vie n'est qu'un instant - Natasha S...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 15 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (15, 1-32)
Chant Final Geneviève Falleur - De Toute Eternité
-
Diffusion
vendredi 13 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (6, 39-42)
"Un aveugle peut-il guider un autre aveugle ? " ...