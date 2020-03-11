Evangile Matthieu (20, 17-28)

Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleLa prière du Loir-et-CherEvangile Matthieu (20, 17-28)

La prière du Loir-et-Cher

mercredi 11 mars à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

"Ils le condamneront à mort"

Commentaire d'évangile (Mt 20, 17-28) avec le père Philippe Ordronneau et Lorraine Favre

Chant final : 'En Jésus seul' de Samuel Olivier

