Extrait de la Passion: Jn 19, 38-42

La prière du Loir-et-Cher

samedi 11 avril à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Extrait de la Passion

Méditation de l'évangile (Jn 19, 38-42) avec Mgr JP Batut

Chant final: "Éveille-toi, mon âme" par le COLLECTIF CIEUX OUVERTS

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 8h45

Les chrétiens de votre département vous partagent l'Evangile du jour.