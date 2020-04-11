Extrait de la Passion: Jn 19, 38-42
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
samedi 11 avril à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Extrait de la Passion
Méditation de l'évangile (Jn 19, 38-42) avec Mgr JP Batut
Chant final: "Éveille-toi, mon âme" par le COLLECTIF CIEUX OUVERTS
