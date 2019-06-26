Informations locales - 26 juin 2019 à 07:01
Présentée par Élodie Chazet
Informations locales
mercredi 26 juin à 7h01
Durée émission : 9 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 7 juin
7h01
Informations locales
Infos locales du vendredi 7 juin 2019
Le Forum des Métiers et de la Formation se tient l...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 6 juin
7h01
Informations locales
Infos locales du jeudi 6 juin 2019
La Société d’Histoire et d’Archéologie en Saintong...
-
Diffusion
mercredi 5 juin
7h01
Informations locales
Infos locales du mercredi 5 juin 2019
Demain, la cathédrale Saint-Louis de la Rochelle r...