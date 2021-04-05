Informations locales - 5 avril 2021 à 08:01
Présentée par Chloé Vernet, Thomas Loret, Stéphane Marcelot
Informations locales
lundi 5 avril à 8h01
Durée émission : 9 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
vendredi 19 mars
8h01
Informations locales
Royat lance l'opération "1 arbre, 1 Royadère"
Venez planter un arbre sur le terrain de Charade c...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 19 mars
7h01
Informations locales
Journal local du vendredi 19 mars
-
Diffusion
jeudi 18 mars
7h01
Informations locales
Journal de 8h du 18 mars 2021
Les informations dans le Puy-de-Dôme présentées pa...