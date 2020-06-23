Infos Matin - 23 juin 2020 à 08:00
Présentée par Fanny Brevet
Infos Matin
mardi 23 juin à 8h00
Durée émission : 10 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 8 juin
8h00
Infos Matin
Journal de 8h du lundi 8 juin
- Un an après le naufrage qui a coûté la vie à 3 s...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 5 juin
7h00
Infos Matin
Journal de 7h du vendredi 5 juin
- Pour développer l’usage du vélo à la Roche sur Y...
-
Diffusion
jeudi 4 juin
7h00
Infos Matin
Journal de 7h du jeudi 4 juin
- Une animatrice périscolaire a été testée positiv...