Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleInfos Matin Infos Matin - 25 juin 2021 à 07:00

Infos Matin - 25 juin 2021 à 07:00

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Infos Matin

vendredi 25 juin à 7h00

Durée émission : 10 min

Infos Matin

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 07h00 et 08h00

Toute l'information du département de la Vendée et du diocèse de Luçon.

Le présentateur

Fanny Brevet

Journaliste de la matinale, Fanny Brevet est arrivée en 2008 sur RCF Vendée après un passage sur l'antenne de St Etienne. C'est elle qui va à la rencontre des vendéens dans l'émission Une Commune à la Une notamment.