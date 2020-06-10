Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleJournal local de 07h01Journal de 07h01 - 10 juin 2020

Journal de 07h01 - 10 juin 2020

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Journal local de 07h01

mercredi 10 juin à 7h01

Durée émission : 7 min

Journal local de 07h01

- création 5e branche sécurité sociale
- ACFC

00:00

00:00

- création 5e branche sécurité sociale
- dépistage gratuit Covid-19
- ACFC
- liste plage pavillon bleu
- plan d’été T.E.R
- fête de la musique

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 07h01

L’actualité du département de la Charente présentée par les journalistes de la rédaction : Erica Walter, et Denis Charbonnier.

Le présentateur

Denis Charbonnier

Voilà 22ans que Denis est arrivé en Charente pour participer à la naissance de « Radio Accords ». Il est passé par toutes les étapes de l’évolution de notre radio, de l’animation à la technique, aux reportages et au journalisme. Il représente une des mémoires vivantes de notre média. Qui en Charente ne connait pas sa silhouette tranquille surmontée parfois d’un chapeau ? D’un bout à l’autre du département il saura avec tact et détermination vous poser la question qui fait mouche !