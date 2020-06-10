- création 5e branche sécurité sociale
- dépistage gratuit Covid-19
- ACFC
- liste plage pavillon bleu
- plan d’été T.E.R
- fête de la musique
Journal de 07h01 - 10 juin 2020
Présentée par Denis Charbonnier
Journal local de 07h01
mercredi 10 juin à 7h01
Durée émission : 7 min
