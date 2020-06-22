- manifestation sans-papiers
- Cinémas
- Rafale à Cognac
- invité : Alain Barreau vice Pdt Ceser
Journal de 08h01 - 22 juin 2020
Présentée par Denis Charbonnier
Journal local de 08h01
lundi 22 juin à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
- manifestation sans-papiers
Journal local de 08h01 - 19 juin 2020 à 08:01
Le centre d’incendie et de secours de Barbezieux a...
Journal local de 08h01 - 18 juin 2020 à 08:01
- Le groupe Verallia a annoncé une restructuration...
Journal de 08h01 - 17 juin 2020