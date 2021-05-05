Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleJournal local de 08h01Journal de 08h01 - 5 mai 2021

Journal de 08h01 - 5 mai 2021

Présentée par AM-1607

Journal local de 08h01

mercredi 5 mai à 8h01

Durée émission : 7 min

- Michaël Lablanche nouveau secrétaire CGT en Charente
- Recherche assesseurs désespérément 
- 10 000 ième vaccin pour le GrandAngoulême
- manifestation au LISA 
- journée des fiscalistes du barreau de la Charente
- L'arrêté anti pesticide de Jean François Dauré au tribunal de Poitiers
- Lecture de Rénata Scant au théâtre d'Angoulême

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 08h01

L’actualité du département de la Charente présentée par les journalistes de la rédaction : Erica Walter et Denis Charbonnier.

Le présentateur

Denis Charbonnier

Voilà 22ans que Denis est arrivé en Charente pour participer à la naissance de « Radio Accords ». Il est passé par toutes les étapes de l’évolution de notre radio, de l’animation à la technique, aux reportages et au journalisme. Il représente une des mémoires vivantes de notre média. Qui en Charente ne connait pas sa silhouette tranquille surmontée parfois d’un chapeau ? D’un bout à l’autre du département il saura avec tact et détermination vous poser la question qui fait mouche !