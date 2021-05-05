- Michaël Lablanche nouveau secrétaire CGT en Charente
- Recherche assesseurs désespérément
- 10 000 ième vaccin pour le GrandAngoulême
- manifestation au LISA
- journée des fiscalistes du barreau de la Charente
- L'arrêté anti pesticide de Jean François Dauré au tribunal de Poitiers
- Lecture de Rénata Scant au théâtre d'Angoulême
Journal de 08h01 - 5 mai 2021
Présentée par Denis Charbonnier AM-1607
Journal local de 08h01
mercredi 5 mai à 8h01
Durée émission : 7 min
