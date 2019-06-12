Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleJournal local 7hJournal local 7h - 12 juin 2019 à 07:01

Journal local 7h - 12 juin 2019 à 07:01

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Journal local 7h

mercredi 12 juin à 7h01

Durée émission : 9 min

Journal local 7h

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 7h01

L'édition de 7h du journal local. L'actualité à Grenoble et en Isère.

Le présentateur

Bérénice Charles