Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleLe journal localJournal local du jeudi 27 juin

Journal local du jeudi 27 juin

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Le journal local

jeudi 27 juin à 7h00

Durée émission : 10 min

Le journal local

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

DU LUNDI AU VENDREDI A 7H00 8H00 ET MIDI

L'actualité près de chez vous et la météo, du lundi au vendredi.

Le présentateur

Gérald Gaillet

Journaliste, Reporter et Producteur à RCF Cœur de Champagne