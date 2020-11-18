Journal régional de 8h du mardi 18 novembre - RCF Auvergne
Présentée par Chloé Vernet, Thomas Loret, Stéphane Marcelot
Informations locales
mercredi 18 novembre à 7h01
Durée émission : 9 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 26 octobre
7h01
Informations locales
Journal Régional du lundi 26 octobre
-
Diffusion
vendredi 23 octobre
8h01
Informations locales
Journal local de 8h du vendredi 23 octobre
-
Diffusion
jeudi 22 octobre
8h01
Informations locales
Journal local de 8h du jeudi 22 octobre