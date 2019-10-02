La prière du Loir-et-Cher - 2 octobre 2019 à 08:45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
mercredi 2 octobre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 17 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (7, 11-17)
Musique de fin Adagio Symphonie n°2 op.27 - Rachm...
-
Diffusion
lundi 16 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (7, 1-10)
Chant Final Ma vie n'est qu'un instant - Natasha S...
-
Diffusion
dimanche 15 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (15, 1-32)
Chant Final Geneviève Falleur - De Toute Eternité