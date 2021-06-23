Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleLa prière du Loir-et-CherLa prière du Loir-et-Cher - 23 juin 2021 à 08:45

La prière du Loir-et-Cher - 23 juin 2021 à 08:45

Présentée par ,

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

La prière du Loir-et-Cher

mercredi 23 juin à 8h45

Durée émission : 7 min

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Tous les jours à 8h45

Les chrétiens de votre département vous partagent l'Evangile du jour.

Les présentateurs

Don Pierre Gazeaux

Laurence de Saint Albin