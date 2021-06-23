La prière du Loir-et-Cher - 23 juin 2021 à 08:45
Présentée par Don Pierre Gazeaux, Laurence de Saint Albin
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
mercredi 23 juin à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
mardi 8 juin
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Prière mardi 8 juin
"Je ne suis pas venu abolir, mais accomplir" Cha...
-
Diffusion
lundi 7 juin
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Prière Lundi 7 juin
"Heureux les pauvres de cœur" Chant final: "Heur...
-
Diffusion
samedi 5 juin
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
SAMEDI 05 06 2021