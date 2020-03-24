La prière du Loir-et-Cher - 24 mars 2020 à 08:45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
mardi 24 mars à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 9 mars
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (6, 36-38)
Commentaire d'évangile avec le père Philippe Ordro...
-
Diffusion
samedi 7 mars
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Matthieu (5, 43-48)
"Soyez parfaits comme votre Père céleste est parfa...
-
Diffusion
vendredi 6 mars
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Matthieu (5, 20-26)
"Va d’abord te réconcilier avec ton frère" Matthie...