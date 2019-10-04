La prière du Loir-et-Cher - 4 octobre 2019 à 08:45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
vendredi 4 octobre à 8h45
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
jeudi 19 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (7, 36-50)
-
Diffusion
mercredi 18 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (7, 31-35)
Chant Final Tellement - Daniel Facerias
-
Diffusion
mardi 17 septembre
8h45
La prière du Loir-et-Cher
Evangile Luc (7, 11-17)
Musique de fin Adagio Symphonie n°2 op.27 - Rachm...