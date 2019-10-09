Le Grand Invité - 9 octobre 2019 à 08:10

Stéphanie Gallet

Journaliste à RCF depuis plus de 16 ans, Stéphanie s’intéresse à tout et tout l'intéresse. Elle aime les gens et voyage sans écouteurs. Elle a presque tout appris en Bourgogne et garde dans son cœur un petit village du Minervois même si elle porte fièrement les couleurs de la Seine-Saint-Denis.