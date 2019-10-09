Vous êtes ici : AccueilLa matinaleLe Grand InvitéLe Grand Invité - 9 octobre 2019 à 08:10

Le Grand Invité - 9 octobre 2019 à 08:10

Présentée par

S'abonner à l'émission
RSS ITUNES

Le Grand Invité

mercredi 9 octobre à 8h10

Durée émission : 15 min

Le Grand Invité

Les dernières émissions

Toutes les émissions

L'émission

Du lundi au vendredi à 8h10

Chaque matin, Stéphanie Gallet reçoit une personnalité au cœur de l’actualité nationale ou internationale. Décryptage singulier de notre monde et de ses enjeux, mais aussi découverte d’un parcours, d’un engagement. Au cœur de la grande session d’information du matin, une rencontre quotidienne pour prendre de la hauteur avec bienveillance et pour donner du sens à l’information.  

Le présentateur

Stéphanie Gallet

Journaliste à RCF depuis plus de 16 ans, Stéphanie s’intéresse à tout et tout l'intéresse. Elle aime les gens et voyage sans écouteurs.  Elle a presque tout appris en Bourgogne et garde dans son cœur un petit village du Minervois même si elle porte fièrement les couleurs de la Seine-Saint-Denis.