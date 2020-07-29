Le journal provincial - 29 juillet 2020 à 08:03
Présentée par Juliette Moyer, Johan Fresse, Thomas Loret, Chloé Vernet, Stéphane Marcelot, Cédric Bonnefoy
Le journal provincial
mercredi 29 juillet à 8h03
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 13 juillet
8h03
Le journal provincial
Journal régional de 8h du lundi 13 juillet
-
Diffusion
lundi 13 juillet
7h03
Le journal provincial
Journal régional de 7h du lundi 13 juillet
-
Diffusion
vendredi 10 juillet
7h03
Le journal provincial
Les informations régionales du vendredi 10 juillet