Le journal provincial - 4 août 2020 à 07:03
Présentée par Juliette Moyer, Johan Fresse, Thomas Loret, Chloé Vernet, Stéphane Marcelot, Cédric Bonnefoy
Le journal provincial
mardi 4 août à 7h03
Durée émission : 7 min
Les dernières émissions
-
Diffusion
lundi 20 juillet
7h03
Le journal provincial
Le journal provincial de 8h
-
Diffusion
vendredi 17 juillet
8h03
Le journal provincial
Journal régional de 8h du vendredi 17 juillet
-
Diffusion
vendredi 17 juillet
7h03
Le journal provincial
Journal régional de 7h du vendredi 17 juillet